Roth Capital Analysts Give Clarus (CLAR) a $10.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Clarus traded up $0.10, hitting $9.60, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 83,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,526. The firm has a market cap of $283.89 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.37. Clarus has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,561,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 313,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clarus by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 87,133 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter worth $573,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

