Roth Capital Analysts Give Blue Bird (BLBD) a $24.00 Price Target

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been given a $24.00 price objective by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird opened at $22.20 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $579.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $314.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.90 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 42.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 940.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 63.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 16,108.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.