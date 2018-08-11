Roth Capital Analysts Give Amtech Systems (ASYS) a $5.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amtech Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Amtech Systems traded down $0.69, hitting $5.14, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,609. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.19 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $166,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at $315,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

