Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect Rosehill Resources Inc Class A to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.06. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. On average, analysts expect Rosehill Resources Inc Class A to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A opened at $8.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $285.53 million, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Quarls purchased 10,000 shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,189 shares in the company, valued at $431,362.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,463 shares of company stock valued at $717,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

