Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME) Director Purchases C$21,740.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) Director Cameron Walter Crawford bought 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$21,740.00.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships traded down C$0.07, reaching C$10.79, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,294. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$14.34.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.50 million. Rocky Mountain Dealerships had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 3.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RME. National Bank Financial cut shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

