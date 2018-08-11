Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME) Director Purchases C$21,740.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) Director Cameron Walter Crawford bought 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$21,740.00.
Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships traded down C$0.07, reaching C$10.79, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 79,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,294. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$14.34.
Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.50 million. Rocky Mountain Dealerships had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 3.80%.
About Rocky Mountain Dealerships
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.