Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of FirstEnergy worth $37,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,890.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

