Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $50.77 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,349 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,170 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.41% of Akamai Technologies worth $50,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $80.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $74.66 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $284,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,190 shares of company stock worth $12,118,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

