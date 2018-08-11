RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Market Perform”

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 702,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,151. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.62 million. equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 313,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,055,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,715,000 after buying an additional 2,339,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,747,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

