RIVERNORTH / DO/COM (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

RIVERNORTH / DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

RIVERNORTH / DO/COM opened at $17.57 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. RIVERNORTH / DO/COM has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Get RIVERNORTH / DO/COM alerts:

RIVERNORTH / DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH / DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH / DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.