Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Given Media Impact Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rigel Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.8509922082316 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RIGL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 2,256,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

