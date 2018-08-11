Richard J. Edwards Sells 20,130 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 20,130 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $2,804,310.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RBC Bearings opened at $139.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $102.33 and a one year high of $151.50.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RBC Bearings by 15.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

