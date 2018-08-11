Rhumbline Advisers Sells 45,140 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,140 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Metlife worth $71,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 271,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Metlife by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 451,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,930 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 159,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Metlife in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.

Shares of Metlife opened at $44.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

