Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,276 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of TJX Companies worth $113,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies opened at $100.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.76.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

