Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,924,592 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 13th total of 2,050,351 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.