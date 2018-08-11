Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,924,592 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 13th total of 2,050,351 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.19.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.