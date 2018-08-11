Reviewing Workiva (WK) & Atlassian (TEAM)

Workiva (NYSE: WK) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Workiva and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -26.50% N/A -30.65% Atlassian -13.65% -2.30% -1.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workiva and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $207.87 million 6.20 -$44.42 million ($1.07) -28.18 Atlassian $873.95 million 8.90 -$119.34 million ($0.07) -1,115.29

Workiva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workiva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Workiva and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 5 3 0 2.38 Atlassian 0 6 7 0 2.54

Workiva presently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential downside of 20.95%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $70.36, suggesting a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Atlassian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Workiva.

Risk & Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlassian beats Workiva on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. As of December 31, 2017, it had subscriptions from 3,063 enterprises, including various Fortune 500 companies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

