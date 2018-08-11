Reviewing DENSO Corp/ADR (DNZOY) and WEIR Grp PLC/S (WEGRY)

DENSO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) and WEIR Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO Corp/ADR and WEIR Grp PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO Corp/ADR 6.26% 8.77% 5.80% WEIR Grp PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DENSO Corp/ADR and WEIR Grp PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO Corp/ADR $46.13 billion 0.84 $2.89 billion $1.85 13.26 WEIR Grp PLC/S $3.04 billion 2.02 $208.39 million $0.55 23.02

DENSO Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WEIR Grp PLC/S. DENSO Corp/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEIR Grp PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DENSO Corp/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of WEIR Grp PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DENSO Corp/ADR has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEIR Grp PLC/S has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DENSO Corp/ADR and WEIR Grp PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A WEIR Grp PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

DENSO Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WEIR Grp PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. DENSO Corp/ADR pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEIR Grp PLC/S pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

DENSO Corp/ADR beats WEIR Grp PLC/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENSO Corp/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation supplies automotive technology, systems, and components for automakers. It develops and manufactures electronic products, semiconductor sensors, and microelectronic devices; and powertrain systems, such as gasoline and diesel engine control systems, fuel pumps, variable valve timing-related products, sensors, and oil pressure control valves. The company also develops and produces electrification systems, such as hybrid and electric car drive systems, power supply and related products, and alternators and starters; and thermal systems, including air conditioning systems for cars and buses, truck refrigeration units, air purifiers and related air-conditioning products, radiators, and cooling systems. In addition, it provides information and safety system products in the areas of human machine interface, information and communications, body electronics, advanced safety, collision safety, vehicle motion control, and related fields. Further, the company develops and manufactures small motors, such as windshield wiper systems, power windows, power seats, power steering, and motors for engine control systems, blowers, and cooling fans; and industrial products for industrial robots, and CO2 heat pump hot water supply systems. Additionally, it provides automotive service parts and accessories; and home energy management systems. The company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

WEIR Grp PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets. The Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions for upstream, production, transportation, and related industries. The Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps, as well as provides specialist support services to the power generation, industrial, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers its products under the Allen Steam Turbines, Aspir, Atwood & Morrill, AutoTork, Batley Valve, BDK, Begemann, Blakeborough, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Floway, Gabbioneta, GEHO, Gemex, Hazleton, Hopkinsons, Hydrau-Flo, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Mathena, Multiflo, Novatech, Roto-Jet, Sarasin-RSBD, Seaboard, SEBIM, SPM, Stampede, Tricentric, Trio, Vulco, Warman, WEMCO, and WSP brand names. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

