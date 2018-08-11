Reviewing Cloudera (CLDR) & Square (SQ)

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cloudera alerts:

This table compares Cloudera and Square’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $367.44 million 5.67 -$385.79 million ($3.23) -4.35 Square $2.21 billion 12.78 -$62.81 million ($0.10) -706.00

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudera. Square is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloudera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudera and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -54.93% -64.55% -32.27% Square -2.30% -3.18% -1.06%

Risk & Volatility

Cloudera has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cloudera and Square, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 1 7 6 0 2.36 Square 3 13 18 0 2.44

Cloudera presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Square has a consensus target price of $60.20, suggesting a potential downside of 14.73%. Given Cloudera’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Square.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Cloudera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cloudera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Square shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Square beats Cloudera on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. The company provides Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data; Cloudera Analytic DB optimizes enterprise data warehouses; and Cloudera Essentials. It also offers Cloudera Altus, a platform-as-a-service offering; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Fast Forward Labs, which delivers applied research in machine learning and artificial intelligence to its customers; and Cloudera SDX, a modular software framework that enables its customers to have a shared data experience. In addition, the company provides technical support, professional, and training services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. Cloudera, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.