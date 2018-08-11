Reviewing CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (CPCAY) and easyJet (EJTTF)

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (OTCMKTS: CPCAY) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, easyJet has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. easyJet does not pay a dividend. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S pays out -28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CATHAY Pac AIRW/S and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CATHAY Pac AIRW/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 easyJet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CATHAY Pac AIRW/S and easyJet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CATHAY Pac AIRW/S $12.48 billion 0.48 -$161.52 million ($0.21) -36.48 easyJet $6.40 billion 1.36 $386.55 million N/A N/A

easyJet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CATHAY Pac AIRW/S.

Profitability

This table compares CATHAY Pac AIRW/S and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CATHAY Pac AIRW/S N/A N/A N/A easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S beats easyJet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CATHAY Pac AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also offers airline catering, ground handling, aircraft ramp handling, aircraft engineering, property investment, financial, computer network for interchange of air cargo related information, information processing, laundry and dry cleaning, and food processing and catering services, as well as provides travel reward programs. In addition, the company operates as a travel tour operator and as an aircraft leasing facilitator; and cargo terminals. It operates a fleet of approximately 200 aircraft. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau, Hong Kong.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

