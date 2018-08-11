Restart Energy MWAT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,879.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $102,879.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00298004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00182873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 470,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,000,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Coinsuper, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

