Resonant (RESN) Given a $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RESN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Resonant in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resonant has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Resonant remained flat at $$4.65 during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,897. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.93. Resonant has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 98.33% and a negative net margin of 3,436.54%. equities analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Resonant news, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $28,505.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,377.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Fox acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $96,024 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

