Research Analysts Set Expectations for TopBuild Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NYSE:BLD opened at $76.43 on Friday. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 44.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

