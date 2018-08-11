Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $178,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $203,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $251,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services opened at $72.86 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

