Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Position Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Republic Services by 7.2% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 22.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of Republic Services opened at $72.86 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $73.31.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

