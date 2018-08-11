Repsol SA (REPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on REPYY. ValuEngine downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,599. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Repsol has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

