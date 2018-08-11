Reliv International (RELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 3.74%.
RELV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204. Reliv International has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.79.
About Reliv International
