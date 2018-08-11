Reliv International (RELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 3.74%.

RELV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204. Reliv International has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

