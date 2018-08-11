Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reliance Steel & Aluminum earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.8093069204709 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $88.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $392,658.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,914 shares of company stock worth $4,640,633. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.