Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $8.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum opened at $88.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,210,758.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $392,658.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,914 shares of company stock worth $4,640,633. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

