Relex (RLX) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Relex has a market cap of $2.17 million and $2,616.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Relex has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000361 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00298535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00187156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,334,878 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.