Regency Centers Corp (REG) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $37,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers opened at $63.25 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

