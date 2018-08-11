ReeCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (REE)

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. ReeCoin has a market cap of $175,206.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReeCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ReeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReeCoin Profile

REE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.tech

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

