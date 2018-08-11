Real Matters (REA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters (TSE:REA) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.60 million.

