Read (READ) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Read (CURRENCY:READ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Read has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Read token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX, OKEx, BigONE and CoinEgg. Read has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $170,003.00 worth of Read was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00299151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00182141 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013496 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Read

Read’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Read’s official website is read.lianzai.com . Read’s official Twitter account is @READ_Token

Buying and Selling Read

Read can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BigONE, OKEx and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Read directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Read should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Read using one of the exchanges listed above.

