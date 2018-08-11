Raymond James (RJF) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,651 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $135,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $142,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $194,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Raymond James has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

