Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 358.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 85,636 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Co has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

In other news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

