Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 291,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 139,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF opened at $27.44 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

