Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,080,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,596,000 after buying an additional 926,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 295.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 372,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after buying an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,222,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after buying an additional 254,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF opened at $51.12 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

