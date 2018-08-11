Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in TowneBank (TOWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 116,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TowneBank opened at $32.20 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

