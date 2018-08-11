Raymond James Downgrades Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemphire Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Gemphire Therapeutics opened at $1.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Gemphire Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Gemphire Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gemphire Therapeutics by 63.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

