Rational (RAA) Given a €565.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €565.00 ($656.98) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €610.00 ($709.30) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €495.00 ($575.58) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €589.75 ($685.76).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA RAA opened at €646.50 ($751.74) on Thursday. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.