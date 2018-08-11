Rapid7 (RPD) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rapid7 from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of Rapid7 traded down $1.09, reaching $31.80, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 323,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.88. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $36.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 105.43% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,493 shares of company stock worth $54,990,762. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 68.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

