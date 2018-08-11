Randgold Resources (GOLD) PT Set at $98.00 by Scotiabank

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) has been given a $98.00 price target by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. BidaskClub downgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins set a $100.00 price target on Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Randgold Resources from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of Randgold Resources opened at $69.97 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Randgold Resources has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of -0.12.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $273.28 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.0% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

