Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.37%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson set a $12.00 price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

In other news, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,759.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $276,507.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,368 shares of company stock worth $858,818. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

