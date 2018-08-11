Ramaco Resources (METC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Ramaco Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ramaco Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Ramaco Resources traded up $0.47, hitting $7.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 88,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,337. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $291.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.