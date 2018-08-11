RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) to announce $20.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RadiSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the highest is $21.10 million. RadiSys posted sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadiSys will report full-year sales of $93.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 million to $94.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadiSys.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. RadiSys had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 201.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadiSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of RadiSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of RadiSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

RadiSys stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.40. 338,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,442. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. RadiSys has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,094,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 573,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadiSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 197,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 171.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 148,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC).

