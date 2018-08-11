RADCOM (RDCM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RADCOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of RADCOM opened at $19.55 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $263.22 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of -0.03. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.47%. equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RADCOM stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of RADCOM at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.