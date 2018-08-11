RADCOM (RDCM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RADCOM has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of RADCOM traded up $0.05, reaching $19.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 22,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,122. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $263.22 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of -0.03.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. RADCOM had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of RADCOM worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

