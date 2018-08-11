R Andrew Clyde Sells 48,142 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 48,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,092,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,325,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Murphy USA opened at $84.12 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,461,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,179,000 after buying an additional 729,948 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after buying an additional 186,916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Murphy USA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,671,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,731,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

