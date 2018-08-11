Qvolta (QVT) One Day Volume Tops $3,652.00

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded up 47.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Qvolta token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. Qvolta has a total market capitalization of $184,069.00 and $3,652.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qvolta has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00300629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00186703 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Qvolta

Qvolta launched on October 10th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,326,276 tokens. The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com . The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qvolta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qvolta using one of the exchanges listed above.

