Quarterhill (QTRH) Announces Earnings Results

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Quarterhill had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

Shares of Quarterhill traded down $0.02, hitting $1.31, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 264,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,115. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Quarterhill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.