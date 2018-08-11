Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QTNA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:QTNA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 482,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,321. The company has a market cap of $600.45 million, a PE ratio of -804.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.77. Quantenna Communications has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Quantenna Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $213,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $419,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,034 shares of company stock worth $1,217,366. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 153,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 554,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

